Bruce Arians Sums Up What He’s Seen From Antonio Brown

Somewhat lost in the blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints was Antonio Brown’s debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown had three catches for 31 yards in the 38-3 loss on Sunday Night Football in his first game since September 2019.

But Bucs head coach Bruce Arians likes what he’s seeing from the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Arians praised Brown for how quickly he’s been able to find his role in the offense.

“He fits in quickly,” Arians said this week. But he wasn’t the only member of the Bucs who had high praise for the former All-Pro wide receiver.

Bucs receiver coach Kevin Garver spoke glowingly about Brown’s energy and time spent perfecting his craft. “Biggest thing I love about him, a lot of energy, but he really works at it.”

It really is a win-win situation for everyone involved down in Tampa Bay. Brown gets a one-year prove it deal laden with some incentives, while the Bucs get one of the best receivers of the last decade for next to nothing.

With wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin frequently dealing with injuries, Brown is essentially a plug-and-play receiver to add to their arsenal.

While the addition of Antonio Brown may not have been enough to play well against the Saints this weekend, they’re still well on track for the playoffs.

It’s good to have an abundance of riches at wide receiver.