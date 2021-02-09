Bruce Arians Sums Up His Mindset On Lack Of A Parade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of the fact that they were the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl that they were hosting. Even so, head coach Bruce Arians isn’t thrilled about missing out on a championship parade.

Arians won his first Super Bowl in impressive fashion on Sunday. His offense, with Tom Brady at the helm, cruised to 31 points against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that had been pretty impressive this season. It was the defense that really stood out, though. Todd Bowles’ unit gave up just nine points—all from field goals—and got after Patrick Mahomes in a way we haven’t seen during his sterling NFL career.

The title wrapped up a very impressive year in sports for the city of Tampa. The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup, while the Tampa Bay Rays went to the World Series. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Arians said that it was nice for the Buccaneers to be the team that was able to be at home to enjoy its celebration.

“When the Lightning won the Cup, they didn’t get to play a game here. They played it all in Canada. The Rays won the pennant, but they played the World Series in Texas. We were on the road the whole time, but the Super Bowl was here. You could feel it in the city for a while.”

When Tampa hosted the Super Bowl in 2009, The Boss was the superstar performer. This year it was Bruce. https://t.co/UdfN0lLVZO — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) February 9, 2021

Even so, Bruce Arians wants his championship parade. He’s not thrilled with that lost opportunity.

“The icing — well, not the icing on the cake, but the icing off the cake is we can’t have a parade. First Super Bowl team winners that can’t have a parade, because of the pandemic. It’s melancholy or whatever it is, but I want to get on a damn truck and ride through the city with the damn trophy, man. Watch the fans. This is their trophy.”

Given the amount of people who come out for those events, it certainly isn’t safe to have one right now. Perhaps after we’ve ramped up vaccinations in a major way, and it is deemed safe to have big events again, Tampa can do a joint celebration for all of the city’s teams’ accomplishments over the last year, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first Super Bowl in almost two decades. They’ve certainly earned it.

