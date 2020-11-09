The Spun

Bruce Arians Appears Send A Message To Tom Brady After Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the Saints game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jogs off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mike Evans didn’t make much of an impact in Sunday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. According to Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians, it wasn’t the wide receiver’s fault.

The All-Pro wide receiver caught four passes for 64 yards. Those are decent numbers, but a far cry from what’s expected of the talented playmaker.

Evans was especially quiet when covered by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. There’s a clear rivalry developing between those two and Lattimore was feeling good about himself following the win.

While Evans was mostly quiet on Sunday night, Arians believes that’s on the quarterback. Tampa Bay’s head coach sent a clear message to Tom Brady on Monday afternoon.

“He didn’t get targeted. That’s all. Mike was open,” Arians told reporters.

OK then…

Arians isn’t the only one who had a problem with Brady’s targets on Sunday night. Charles Woodson thinks Evans needs to be force fed more, too.

“I wonder what Mike Evans did to not get looked at in this offense,” the legendary NFL cornerback tweeted on Sunday night.

The Bucs have a lot of weapons on offense, but if they’re going to go deep in the playoffs, they’ll need to get Evans more involved. And that appears to fall on Brady’s shoulders.


