Bruce Arians Appears Send A Message To Tom Brady After Loss

Mike Evans didn’t make much of an impact in Sunday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. According to Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians, it wasn’t the wide receiver’s fault.

The All-Pro wide receiver caught four passes for 64 yards. Those are decent numbers, but a far cry from what’s expected of the talented playmaker.

Evans was especially quiet when covered by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. There’s a clear rivalry developing between those two and Lattimore was feeling good about himself following the win.

Better luck next year https://t.co/Dox6xiDwpN — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) November 9, 2020

While Evans was mostly quiet on Sunday night, Arians believes that’s on the quarterback. Tampa Bay’s head coach sent a clear message to Tom Brady on Monday afternoon.

“He didn’t get targeted. That’s all. Mike was open,” Arians told reporters.

OK then…

Bruce Arians said that Mike Evans was open a bunch on Sunday. “He didn’t get targeted. That’s all. Mike was open." — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 9, 2020

Arians isn’t the only one who had a problem with Brady’s targets on Sunday night. Charles Woodson thinks Evans needs to be force fed more, too.

“I wonder what Mike Evans did to not get looked at in this offense,” the legendary NFL cornerback tweeted on Sunday night.

The Bucs have a lot of weapons on offense, but if they’re going to go deep in the playoffs, they’ll need to get Evans more involved. And that appears to fall on Brady’s shoulders.