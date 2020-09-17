Brett Favre Sends A Warning To Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre thinks Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians needs to be careful.

The Bucs lost to the Saints in Week 1 and Arians did not hesitate to publicly criticize Tom Brady for his performance against New Orleans. Brady had two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the season-opening loss.

“One was a miscommunication between he and Mike [Evans]. He thought Mike was going down the middle — it was a different coverage — Mike read it right. He should have been across his face, but Tom overthrew it. The other one was a screen pass with an outlet called. He threw the outlet and it was a pick-six. Bad decision,” Arians said.

Favre, appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, said Tuesday that Arians might want to back off of the public criticism.

“I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady,” Favre said. “Now, maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, ‘Hey, I’m going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we’re going to treat you the same even though technically I’m not, so are you OK with it?’ If they have that truce, great. If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree.’’

Favre noted that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick basically never publicly criticized his quarterback.

“Dissension could easily enter quickly,’’ Favre said. “Maybe the Saints didn’t do anything that they were not ready for other than, ‘We didn’t protect very well,’ [and] Tom gets hit a couple of times, you get a little jittery, it happens. First half of the Super Bowl against the Falcons he was getting nailed [and] played lackluster at best.”

Arians, though, said on Wednesday that everything is fine.

“Tom and I are fine. I don’t really care what other people think. So it’s just what he and I think,” Arians said Wednesday ‘with a chuckle,’ per ESPN. “We left the stadium fine. We showed up today fine. There ain’t nothin’ to talk about.”

Tampa Bay will look to secure its first win of the season on Sunday. The Bucs host the Panthers at 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.