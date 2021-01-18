Bruce Arians Says He Lets Tom Brady Do Something The Patriots Didn’t

Tom Brady is off to another conference championship game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints, 30-20, in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Brady and Co. will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

This is Brady’s 14th conference title game appearance. He’s made the conference title game in nearly 75 percent of his seasons as a starting quarterback, which is just absurd.

Year 1 in Tampa Bay is going extremely well. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians named the biggest difference with Brady in Tampa Bay vs. Brady in New England.

“Consummate leader,” Arians said, via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “Has been all year. Got the air of confidence that permeates through our team every day. I allow him to be himself. Like, New England didn’t allow him to coach. I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch.”

Brady might not have been allowed to “coach” in New England, but he did win six Super Bowls with the Patriots, so they probably knew what they were doing.

Still, it’s clear that Brady is enjoying his time with Arians and the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay and Green Bay are scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will air on FOX.