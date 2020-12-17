Bruce Arians Has A Blunt Message For Tom Brady’s Critics

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had a blunt message on Wednesday for anyone criticizing his quarterback.

Tom Brady, 43, is having an up-and-down first season in Tampa Bay. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has put up decent numbers, but has also had disappointing performances in primetime games.

Tampa Bay suffered tough primetime losses to the Saints, Rams and Chiefs, among others.

Arians, though, remains very high on his starting quarterback. He said on Wednesday that he doesn’t know why anyone is criticizing his quarterback.

“I don’t know why anyone’s criticizing Tom,” Arians said to reporters on Wednesday. “What he did at the end of the half and to start the second half [against] Minnesota — very, very few teams can score 17 points in a matter of five or six minutes. If we finished the half with 17 points, I don’t [care] how we start. He’s not getting enough credit for what he’s doing.”

Brady has thrown for 3,496 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the season. His 70.5 QBR ranks 14th in the league.

The Buccaneers, 8-5 on the season, are scheduled to face the Falcons on Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.