Bruce Arians: Tom Brady Has Not Told Buccaneers He’s Retiring

Earlier this afternoon, ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington announced that Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, however, has reported otherwise.

According to Stroud, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not been informed that Brady is retiring.

“Pump the brakes for a bit,” Stroud tweeted. “Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire.”

Stroud then shared his exchange with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

“No, he hasn’t that we know of,” Arians said when asked if Brady told the Buccaneers he has retired. “Agent just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.”

Brady recently said he’ll decide on his future after talking it over with his family.

“I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ’cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do,” Brady said, via ESPN. “I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

During the 2021 season, Brady had 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. Clearly, he can still play at an elite level.

We’ll see if Brady makes an official announcement later today.