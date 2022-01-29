Bruce Arians: Tom Brady “Not Even Close” To Making Decision

All the chatter about Tom Brady retiring from the NFL was a bit premature. According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, the legendary quarterback hasn’t made a decision yet.

“He hasn’t,” Arians said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Not even close to making up his mind yet. He told us.”

It’s being reported that Brady will let the Buccaneers know once he makes up his mind. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported similar information this afternoon.

“Pump the brakes for a bit,” Stroud tweeted. “Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire.”

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, also released a statement on these rumors.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee said. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reporter, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

While there’s a legit chance Brady could retire this offseason, nothing is official at this time.

If Brady does retire this year, he’ll finish his career with seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three regular season MVPs, and 15 Pro Bowl appearances.