Bruce Arians Describes How He Treats Bucs QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady is 43 years old and a six-time Super Bowl champion. Surely, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback gets some special treatment from his new head coach in Bruce Arians, right?

Well, probably. But Arians has made it clear that Brady is not above getting yelled at like every other player.

“He gets cussed out like everybody else,” Arians said of Brady.

Arians treats Brady like everyone else 😅 pic.twitter.com/8x0zgscSWe — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 14, 2020

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay this offseason. He left New England following 20 years and six championships.

The former Patriots star will now attempt to lead the Buccaneers into title contention. Tampa Bay began training camp earlier this month.

The Buccaneers have a lot to work on, but thankfully, they’ve got Brady behind center.

“Yeah he’s probably the least of my worries right now,” Arians said of Brady this week, per ESPN. “He’s where he needs to be. We need to get more live reps. Blocking, tackling — this game’s a blocking and tackling game. Fourteen days to block and tackle. Is that enough? And I hate tackling ourselves. We don’t want to road-block ourselves, but we’ve gotta get ready to play a game. I think that’s the biggest disadvantage — not being in pads and not playing fast.”

Tampa Bay is less than a week away from the season opener. The Bucs are scheduled to open the year on Sept. 13 at New Orleans.