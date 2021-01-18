Bruce Arians Took A Postgame Dig At Chase Young

It doesn’t sound like Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is buying much Chase Young stock right now.

After the Bucs’ Wild Card win over Young and the Washington Football Team, Arians took a jab at the highly-touted rookie defensive end and the WFT pass rush in general.

“I think it was the biggest storyline of the week, just because one guy says, ‘I want Tom [Brady]’ all of a sudden,” Arians said at the time. “They’ve got a great front. Our guys took it to heart – they were going to block them. I thought we blocked them really, really well. They didn’t scare us.”

On Sunday, after Tampa Bay eliminated the New Orleans Saints, Arians advocated for Bucs rookie defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year. As of now, Young is regarded as a virtual shoo-in for the award.

“Can’t say enough about him,” Arians said of Winfield. “To me, he’s the defensive rookie of the year. Seven and a half sacks isn’t anything to what he’s done.”

Bruce Arians: "To me, Antoine Winfield is the Defensive Rookie of the Year. 7.5 sacks isn't anything compared to what he's done." He didn't mention Chase Young by name but we know who he means. #Bucs #WashingtonFootball — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) January 18, 2021

Arians always speaks his mind, and if his own players aren’t spared from his occasional brutal honesty, you can bet opponents like Chase Young won’t be.

For what it’s worth, the Bucs are scheduled to play Washington in the regular season next fall. Young will probably have that one circled on his calendar.

[ Pro Football Talk ]