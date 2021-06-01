Bruce Arians Outlines The Plan For Recovering Tom Brady

Tom Brady has only recently gotten back to the field after undergoing surgery to repair what he deemed to be a fairly significant knee injury. Video captured him just over a week ago working out along with his fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks, signaling that he’s showing progress headed into June.

However, Bruce Arians may hold back the 43-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champ during the team’s mandatory minicamp next week.

When speaking with reporters on Tuesday, the Buccaneers head coach shared that Brady likely won’t be conducting his normal workload at the upcoming practices. Arians emphasized the quarterback’s health and safety is of paramount importance at this early stage of the offseason.

In order to protect Brady, the veteran signal caller may be joining the Buccaneers head coach on the sidelines during minicamp.

“He may be doing a lot of coaching,” Arians said, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said he’s not sure how much Tom Brady will be doing in next week’s minicamp. He wants to make sure his knee is safe and he’s not getting chased around. “He may be doing a lot of coaching,” Arians said. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 1, 2021

Brady spoke about his ailing knee earlier this offseason with the Tampa Bay Times.

“I had a pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years. I was really interested to see how it was going to go, because last year it just took a lot. Every week I was kind of tending to my knee, and I thought I would love to see a season where I can focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time. “So It’s been pretty intense this offseason from that standpoint, because it’s been six and a half weeks that I’ve been dealing with the rehab process. The season went pretty long, obviously into February. It’s just now that I’m starting to feel like the offseason is happening. And I’m going to blink my eyes and the offseason is going to be over.”

Arians and the Buccaneers will be content to let their veteran quarterback rest for as long as necessary this offseason. So long as Brady is ready to go for Week 1, Tampa Bay should be well poised to make another deep postseason run.