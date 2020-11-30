Bruce Arians Uses 1 Word To Describe His Tom Brady Criticism

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians hasn’t hesitated to criticize six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady for his inconsistent play this season.

Brady, who left New England for Tampa Bay this offseason, has had an up-and-down season with the Buccaneers.

The former Patriots star has played poorly in big games, tossing several interceptions in primetime losses to the Saints and Rams. Brady had a couple of more picks in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, though he finished the game with more than 300 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Following the loss to Kansas City, Arians was asked about his criticism of Brady. Arians doesn’t like the word criticism, though. The Buccaneers head coach said that it’s “honesty,” not “criticism.”

“It’s not criticism, it’s honesty,” Arians told CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Brady was asked about the speculation about his relationship with Arians on Sunday.

“It’s just external noise that when you are losing, that’s what you deal with,” Brady said. “I love playing with the guys that I play with, the coaches, the whole organization has been unbelievable. I think I have to go out and certainly do a better job the last four weeks of the year. So, I appreciate it. Let’s have a good week.”

The Buccaneers are now off for the week before returning to the field on Sunday, Dec. 13 against Minnesota.