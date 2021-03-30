No, Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t looking for a Tom Brady replacement anytime soon. But it’s never a bad idea to add depth and secure a longterm investment at the position through the draft.

The Bucs don’t have many weaknesses across the roster board. They kept all of their starters from last year’s championship team. Such a luxury means Tampa can select the best player available rather than a position of need when the 2021 NFL Draft rolls around.

If there’s one area the Bucs should address through the draft, it’s quarterback. Brady’s around for the next few years, but there’s not much depth beyond No. 12. Plus, Tampa doesn’t exactly have a longterm solution at the position.

The Buccaneers may indeed look to select a quarterback with the 32nd overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft if Arians likes his options.

“If the right [quarterback] guy is there that we think is a developmental guy that has the upside that outweighs the five guys we’re looking at . . . sure,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of Tampa Bay Times.

It’s unclear how much longer Tom Brady will play football. He hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, but Father Time catches up to everyone.

Eventually, the Bucs will have to move on, and it’d be wise to jump out in front of a potential quarterback now rather than later.

Tampa Bay will give a hard look at taking a quarterback with pick No. 32, or later on in the draft, if the right guy’s there.