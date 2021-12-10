Buccaneers Make Decision On CB Richard Sherman

Back in November, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a calf strain. He was then placed on injured reserve, forcing him to miss a minimum of three games.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, it sounds like their secondary will be close to full strength for this weekend’s game against the Bills.

On Friday, the Buccaneers activated Richard Sherman off injured reserve. That means he’s eligible to play this Sunday afternoon.

Sherman’s role is unclear at this time since Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both healthy. He previously saw a lot of playing time because Davis and Murphy-Bunting were hurt.

As expected, Bucs activate cornerback Richard Sherman off injured reserve. Adds key depth for Sunday’s game vs. Bills. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 10, 2021

In three games with the Buccaneers this season, Sherman has 11 tackles and a fumble recovery. He has acknowledged in the past that he’ll eventually have to make a move to safety.

“At some point, everybody makes the transition to safety and if you’re smart enough to play that game and I’ll probably do that in a couple of years or whenever the team needs,” Sherman said, via ESPN.

For now, Sherman is still listed as a cornerback. The former All-Pro is just two years removed from a spectacular season with the 49ers.

We’ll find out what the Buccaneers’ plan for Sherman is on Sunday afternoon.