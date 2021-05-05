Buccaneers Officially Add 2 Members To Coaching Staff

Bruce Arians put together an incredible coaching staff the moment he arrived in Tampa. Despite winning a Super Bowl this past February, he’s still searching for upgrades to his staff.

Well, it appears Arians has found two notable assistant coaches for the 2021 season. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced that Thaddeus Lewis and A.Q. Shipley have been added to their staff.

Lewis, a former NFL quarterback, will take over as Tampa Bay’s assistant wide receivers coach. He’ll replace Antwaan Randle El, who joined the Detroit Lions earlier this year.

Shipley, meanwhile, will be an offensive assistant this fall. After spending 10 seasons in the NFL, he decided to retire due to medical reasons. Back in November, Arians told reporters that Shipley had future coaching aspirations.

“He aspires to be a coach, and I think he’s gonna be a great one, so we’ll get him started to make sure he likes this life,” Arians said.

Buccaneers Add Thaddeus Lewis, A.Q. Shipley to Coaching Staff Release: https://t.co/fnE7sEClgz — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) May 5, 2021

We’ve seen plenty of former players have success as assistant coaches over the past few years. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is a perfect example, as he’s been fantastic under Arians.

There will most likely be an adjustment period for Lewis and Shipley, but they could end up playing a key role on Arians’ staff.