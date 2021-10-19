On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a veteran corner from the team’s practice squad.

The Buccaneers announced the team signed Rashard Robinson. In a corresponding move, the Buccaneers waived second-year guard John Molchon. The Bucs also used the practice squad spot opened by Robinson’s promotion to bring back wide receiver Jaydon Mickens.

Earlier this week, head coach Bruce Arians hinted that Robinson would likely be called up in the near future.

“Both those guys [are options], and Rashard has done really good in practice,” said Arians on Tuesday before Robinson’s promotion.” I’m comfortable with what we got that we’ll play with.”

Robinson served a two-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug policy violation to open the season. He then signed with the Bucs practice squad in late September.

After being elevated from the team’s practice squad three times already this season, the Buccaneers had to make a final decision on Robinson. NFL rules only allow a player to be elevated and sent back to the practice squad three times.

The 2016 fourth-round pick has also played for the 49ers, Jets, and Cowboys. He has 86 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in 45 career games.