Buccaneers Add QB To Active Roster Before Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

There’s no such thing as having too much depth in the NFL. Injuries can happen at any moment due to the physical nature of the game. That’s why both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding last-minute reinforcements for the Super Bowl.

Earlier today, the Chiefs elevated quarterback Matt Moore and wide receiver Marcus Kemp from their practice squad. They also placed Eric Fisher and Willie Gay on injured reserve.

As for the Buccaneers, they just elevated offensive guard Ted Larsen and quarterback Drew Stanton from the practice squad.

Stanton will be the fourth-string quarterback for the Buccaneers. The odds of him playing on Sunday are slim to none, as he sits behind Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin on the depth chart.

Stanton has been around the NFL since 2007, spending time with the Browns, Cardinals, Colts, Jets and Lions.

The Buccaneers signed Stanton to their practice squad in December, reuniting him with Bruce Arians. He was a free agent for the majority of the 2020 season.

Considering that Brady is one of the most durable quarterbacks in NFL history, Tampa Bay shouldn’t have to worry about his health tomorrow – especially since it’s the Super Bowl. That being said, this could be Stanton’s moment to finally add a championship ring to his résumé.

