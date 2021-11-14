The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have been hit hard by secondary injuries all season, just declared cornerback Richard Sherman out for today’s game.

Sherman, who has not played since Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, was made a late scratch just minutes before kickoff this afternoon. Apparently, he injured his calf in pregame warmups.

Sherman will reportedly be replaced in the starting lineup by veteran Pierre Desir.

Uh-oh: #Bucs CB Richard Sherman has been ruled out for today's game with a calf injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2021

Richard Sherman injured his calf in pre-game warmups. https://t.co/CWS3K6PhA0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

In three games this season, Sherman has made 11 tackles, with seven of them coming in his debut with Tampa Bay, against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

Signed off the street early in the season, Sherman has started whenever he’s been healthy enough to play. The problem is, that hasn’t been frequently enough for a Bucs team that is hurting for depth in the back end on defense.

Tampa Bay currently trails Washington 3-0 midway through the first quarter.