Buccaneers Announce Cool Decision On Training Camp

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will allow season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders and corporate partners to attend some of their practice sessions.

The Buccaneers will allow these special groups to attend a total of 12 practices this summer, including joint practices with the Miami Dolphins in August.

Six of the 12 practice sessions are designated for season pass members. There are two practices designated for stadium club members.

Most of these practice sessions will start at 8:30 a.m. ET. The joint practices with the Dolphins will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford released a statement on the team's latest decision.

"We are excited to offer our Krewe Members and corporate partners the opportunity to once again come out and experience the start of our team's preparations for the upcoming 2022 season," Ford said, via the team's official website. "Training camp is always one of the most anticipated times of the year for our season pass members and their passion during these practice sessions always adds to the energy level at practice for our players. We also look forward to continuing our long-standing tradition of honoring our military and celebrating with our community partners on special days set aside exclusively for them."

Training camp for the Buccaneers will begin on July 27.