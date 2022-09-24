Buccaneers Announce Decision On Cole Beasley For Packers Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JULY 31: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during training camp at Highmark Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both out for this Sunday's game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated Cole Beasley to their active roster. He'll be eligible to play against the Green Bay Packers.

Beasley, 33, was signed to Tampa Bay's practice squad earlier this week. Tom Brady reportedly pushed for that signing.

Last year, Beasley had 82 receptions for 693 yards and a touchdown. He caught 73.2 percent of his targets that season.

Now, Beasley will be asked to help out a Buccaneers' receiving corps that's lacking firepower for Week 3.

Even though Beasley has been with the Buccaneers for just a few days, head coach Todd Bowles is confident the veteran wideout can make an impact this Sunday.

"I think he could,” Bowles said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s quick, catches up to speed [really] fast, he understands the system. He’s played and he’s got a lot of reps under him, so if we needed him, I think he’ll be ready.”

We'll find out on Sunday just how much gas Beasley has left in the tank.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Packers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.