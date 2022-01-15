Buccaneers Announce Surprising Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ backfield will not be at full strength this Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter had an unfortunate update on running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette will not be activated from injured reserve this Saturday afternoon. That means he’ll miss the Buccaneers’ matchup against the Eagles.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently said Fournette would be a game-time decision for Wild Card Weekend. Judging by this decision, Fournette’s ankle isn’t ready yet.

Fournette’s ankle injury occurred on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Saints. He was placed on injured reserve after it occurred.

Buccaneers are not activating RB Leonard Fournette by today’s 4 pm deadline and he will not play Sunday vs. the Eagles, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2022

This is a tough blow to the Buccaneers’ offense. In 14 games this season, the veteran running back had 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 190 carries. He also had 69 receptions for 454 yards and two scores.

Fournette isn’t the only running back out for the Buccaneers. Ronald Jones will be inactive due to ankle injury of his own.

On the bright side, the Buccaneers are activating Giovani Bernard in time for Sunday’s game. Perhaps he’ll give the defending champs’ passing attack a boost.

Tampa Bay will also have to utilize Le’Veon Bell and Ke’Shawn Vaughn this weekend.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Eagles game is at 1 p.m. ET.