Buccaneers Announce Injury Update on Star WR Mike Evans

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been active for every game this season, but he could be in jeopardy of missing this Sunday’s contest.

On Monday night, Evans tweaked his back against the New York Giants. While it’s unclear how severe this injury is right now, it’s clearly serious enough to keep him out of practice for two consecutive days.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times recently reported that Evans sat out of Thursday’s practice due to a back injury.

Evans could still suit up for Sunday’s game against the Colts, but it’s definitely concerning that he has missed back-to-back practices.

Tom Brady took a day off from practice Thursday. LB Devin White (quad) and S Mike Edwards (groin), Vita Vea (knee) were limited. LB Jason Pierre-Paul, G Ali Marpet, WR Mike Evans (back) did not participate. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 25, 2021

The Buccaneers have been without Antonio Brown for several weeks, so losing Evans would certainly hurt their passing attack.In 10 games this season, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has 47 receptions for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns.

If Evans does miss Sunday’s game, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski. They both had stellar performances against the Giants in Week 11.

Evans’ status for Week 12 will be released on Friday. It’ll be interesting to see if he suits up for the final practice of the week.