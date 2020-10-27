Buccaneers Announce Jersey Number For Antonio Brown

We won’t get to see Antonio Brown in a Buccaneers uniform for at least another week, but now we know what number he’ll be wearing.

Brown will wear No. 81 for Tampa Bay, it was announced today. This will be the third different number the seven-time Pro Bowler has worn in his career.

Brown wore No. 84 for all nine of his seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before wearing No. 17 in his one game with the New England Patriots in 2019.

After his eight-game league suspension ends, Brown will be able to suit up for the Bucs, making Week 9 vs. the New Orleans Saints the most likely date for his debut.

Here’s your answer: Antonio Brown will wear No. 81 for the Bucs … — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 27, 2020

During the summer, Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith named former wide receiver Jacquez Green the best player to wear No. 81 for Tampa Bay. AB might be able to pass Green with some big performances in the second half of the year.

As for No. 81s who have played with Tom Brady, let’s hope AB is more Randy Moss than Aaron Hernandez.