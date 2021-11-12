Tom Brady will not have two of his favorite offensive weapons on the field when the Buccaneers clash with Washington on Sunday.

Bruce Arians announced just moments ago that both Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski won’t play on Sunday. To make matters worse, neither will travel with the team to D.C.

Brown’s status has become a major concern within the NFL world. He’s dealing with an ankle injury and had to sport crutches for a little over a week before transitioning to a walking boot. Brown continued wearing the walking boot this week, meaning it could be another week or two before he returns for the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski, meanwhile, has dealt with a number of injuries this season. Most recently he experienced back spasms in Week 8 and had to leave the game, as a result.

The Buccaneers’ depth at wide receiver and tight end is about as shaky as it’s ever been.

Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski will be out on Sunday against Washington. Scotty Miller is on the injured reserve. Even Chris Godwin is questionable to play.

“We hope Chris Godwin will do something today, but he was injured on a play against the Saints,” Arians said. “It’ll be a game time decision based on how sore he will be after today”

Luckily, Mike Evans will be good to go. He should get plenty of targets on Sunday.

All that matters for the Buccaneers at this point is squeaking out wins and getting healthy in time for the postseason.