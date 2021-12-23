Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

Injuries decimated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense on Sunday night, as Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin all had to leave early.

Evans’ injury isn’t believed to be very serious, whereas Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL. As for Fournette, his status for the regular season was just decided this afternoon.

On Thursday, the Buccaneers placed Fournette on injured reserve. That means he’ll have to miss the next three games.

Fournette is dealing with a hamstring strain at the moment. Though he was placed on injured reserve, he can still return for the postseason.

We've moved ILB Lavonte David and RB Leonard Fournette to injured reserve and placed WR Jaelon Darden and DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 23, 2021

This is a tough blow for the Buccaneers’ offense, as Fournette has 812 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He has also been a solid weapon in the passing game, hauling in 69 passes for 454 yards and two scores.

Fournette isn’t the only running back on the Buccaneers who is injured at the moment. Giovani Bernard was placed on injured reserve last week.

With the Buccaneers’ top running backs out for at least the next few games, the pressure will be on Ronald Jones to perform well. Le’Veon Bell, who just signed with the Bucs this week, will also be asked to play a role in Bruce Arians’ offense.