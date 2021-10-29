Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision.

On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was recently seen on crutches.

The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has already missed two games this season. Luckily for the Buccaneers, they have their bye week coming up in Week 9.

Brown has been an incredible asset for the Buccaneers’ offense this season. He has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games, all while playing just over 50-percent of the team’s snaps.

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians says WR Antonio Brown (ankle) is out again Sunday against the #Saints. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2021

Antonio Brown has shown through the first half of the season that he’s still got a lot of the skill that made him a superstar with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His production in five games nearly matches what he did in eight for the Buccaneers last year.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, their offense is so stacked that they’ve barely felt Brown’s absence – or tight end Rob Gronkowski’s for that matter.

At 6-1 and with a top 3 offense, the Buccaneers look like a top team in the NFL. And with their schedule the way it is, there aren’t a lot of overly challenging games on the horizon.

Will the Buccaneers feel the loss of Antonio Brown against the New Orleans Saints this weekend?