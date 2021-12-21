Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially placed star receiver Chris Godwin on injured reserve, ending his season in the process.

Godwin suffered a torn ACL during Sunday night’s loss to the Saints and will be a big loss for the Bucs as they look to repeat as Super Bowl Champs.

We've placed WR Chris Godwin & DL Patrick O'Connor on injured reserve. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 21, 2021

Godwin was having a tremendous season in Tampa Bay and was leading the team in yards (1,103). He also will finish with five touchdowns on 98 total receptions.

He was also doing all of this on the franchise tag and was setting himself up to cash out big-time in the offseason (which still could happen).

With Godwin out, that means that quarterback Tom Brady will have to rely on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski a lot more.

Evans has been stellar as well with 899 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns but he’s also banged up right now. He’s considered “week-to-week” but has a chance to play on Sunday against Carolina.

Tampa Bay will also be getting Antonio Brown back this week as he’s eligible to come off his three-game suspension. He was suspended after submitting a fake vaccination card to the NFL.

Kickoff for Bucs-Panthers will be at 1 p.m. ET.