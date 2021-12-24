Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Mike Evans

The Buccaneers are going to be without a large chunk of their offense on Sunday against the Panthers.

Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette are already out for the foreseeable future and Mike Evans can now be added to the list.

Evans was originally listed as “week-to-week” earlier in the week and had a chance to play but Tampa isn’t taking any chances. He will be out due to a hamstring injury he suffered last Sunday night against the Saints.

Antoine Winfield will also be out with a foot injury.

Bruce Arians says Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield have been ruled out for Sunday vs. Panthers. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 24, 2021

Offensively, Tampa Bay will be without its top two wide receivers and its starting running back as the team looks to bounce back from that 9-0 shutout loss.

In the run game, it’ll be up to Ronald Jones and potentially Le’Veon Bell. Bell was just signed earlier this week after cut from the Ravens in mid-November. He’s a viable option to help carry the load while Fournette works his way back.

Receiving-wise, it’s going to be the Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski show. Brown is back this week after serving a three-game suspension for turning in a fake vaccination card.

Tampa Bay will look to get to 11-4 overall at 1 p.m. ET.