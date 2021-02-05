Buccaneers Announce Official Game Status For WR Antonio Brown

Will Antonio Brown suit up and take on the Chiefs this weekend in Super Bowl LV? The Buccaneers gave fans a slight clue regarding AB’s game status on Friday.

We’re just two days away from the biggest game in sports. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs from Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Bucs should be close to full health when the game kicks off this weekend. Safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield and linebacker Lavonte David are all expected to play, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. But what about Brown?

The former superstar wideout are officially listed as “questionable” for Super Bowl LV.

For the #Bucs, safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antoine Winfield (ankle), along with LB Lavonte David (hamstring), have no game status. All will play. WR Antonio Brown (knee) and TE Cam Brate (back) are officially questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2021

We’ll find out on Sunday, but it appears Antonio Brown will try and give it a go after suffering a knee injury several weeks ago.

Brown hasn’t played in three weeks because of his injury. AB missed the NFC Championship. Luckily the Bucs escaped frigid Green Bay with a victory to advance to the Super Bowl.

Even if Brown can’t make much of an impact on Sunday against the Chiefs, Tampa Bay’s offense is capable of putting up plenty of points on Kansas City. Tom Brady is playing at an elite level and he’s surrounded by a terrific supporting cast which features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and several other high-caliber players.

Right now, it appears Brown is on track to play on Sunday. We’ll find out more as Super Bowl LV draws nearer.