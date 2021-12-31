Buccaneers Announce Significant Decision On WR Mike Evans

The Buccaneers are set to get back one of their best offensive weapons on Sunday.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, they have activated receiver Mike Evans from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Evans had to miss last Sunday’s 32-6 rout of the Carolina Panthers but the victory got the Bucs back on track.

He’ll need to continue to be one of their best players if they want to make another Super Bowl run this season. Tampa Bay is already slated to be without Chris Godwin for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL against the Saints on Dec. 19.

Tampa Bay will also be without Leonard Fournette on Sunday, but he’s expected back for the playoffs.

Evans currently has 899 yards receiving with 11 touchdowns on 64 receptions. He also has four games of 90+ yards receiving while also having at least one touchdown in seven games.

He needs just 101 yards to have his eighth 1,000+ yard season. He’s been reliable for every quarterback the Bucs have had, and that especially holds true for Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay will look to get to 12-4 overall at 1 p.m. ET.