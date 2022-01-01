Buccaneers Announce Significant News About Head Coach Bruce Arians

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that head coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19. Fast forward a few days later, and the team had a major update on his status for Week 17.

Arians has cleared protocols and will be on the Buccaneers’ sideline for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

“HC Bruce Arians and WRs coach Kevin Garver will coach Sunday against the Jets,” the Bucs said in a statement. “We’ve also activated two players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated four from the practice squad.”

Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting were the two players activated from reserve/COVID-19 list.

If Arians didn’t clear the league’s protocols in time, the Buccaneers would’ve been led by assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point,” Arians said on Tuesday, via the Bucs’ official site. “Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week’s game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in.”

Arians may need to get creative with his game plan since Antonio Brown and Mike Evans are both dealing with injuries.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Jets game is at 1 p.m. ET.