Buccaneers Announce Tough Injury News For Monday Night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again be without sturdy guard Ali Marpet when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Marpet is still dealing with the impact of a concussion he suffered in a Monday night win over the New York Giants three weeks ago. Earlier today, the Buccaneers officially listed him as doubtful.

However, a short time ago, Marpet was officially downgraded to out. Ryan Jensen will once again start in his place, with A.Q. Shipley taking Jensen’s spot at center.

Marpet returned to practice on Thursday as a full participant. However, he did not work on Friday.

“[We are] just not going to push it,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians told reporters Saturday, via Pro Football Talk. “He still has a little bit of symptoms after a full practice. We’ll just wait and see.”

Without Marpet, the 7-3 Bucs will host the 6-3 Rams tomorrow night at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The veteran guard will likely be missed against Los Angeles’ tough defensive front, which includes superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald.