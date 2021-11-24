Buccaneers Announce Significant Update On Star CB Carlton Davis

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ secondary has dealt with plenty of injuries this season, but it sounds like help is on the way for that unit.

On Wednesday morning, the Buccaneers designated cornerback Carlton Davis to return to practice. This opens up a 21-day window for him to return to the active roster.

Davis has been on injured reserve since Oct. 7 due to a calf injury. When healthy, he’s the No. 1 cornerback on the Buccaneers’ depth chart.

With Richard Sherman and Rashard Robinson on injured reserve, the Buccaneers can use some reinforcements at the cornerback position. That being said, having Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting back in the starting lineup should help.

CB Carlton Davis begins a 21-day window during which he can be activated to the roster. Also, we've brought WR John Hurst back to the practice squad.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 24, 2021

In four games this season, Davis has 15 tackles, five passes defended and an interception. During the 2020 season, he had 68 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.

If Davis can return to his 2020 form, all the concerns about Tampa Bay’s secondary will be put to rest. After all, he has proven he can handle top-tier wideouts.

The Buccaneers will have a big decision to make on Davis fairly soon. He might not be ready for this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, but he should return to the starting lineup within the next three weeks.