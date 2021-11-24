The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Significant Update On Star CB Carlton Davis

Carlton Davis celebrates on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts as confetti falls after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ secondary has dealt with plenty of injuries this season, but it sounds like help is on the way for that unit.

On Wednesday morning, the Buccaneers  designated cornerback Carlton Davis to return to practice. This opens up a 21-day window for him to return to the active roster.

Davis has been on injured reserve since Oct. 7 due to a calf injury. When healthy, he’s the No. 1 cornerback on the Buccaneers’ depth chart.

With Richard Sherman and Rashard Robinson on injured reserve, the Buccaneers can use some reinforcements at the cornerback position. That being said, having Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting back in the starting lineup should help.

In four games this season, Davis has 15 tackles, five passes defended and an interception. During the 2020 season, he had 68 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.

If Davis can return to his 2020 form, all the concerns about Tampa Bay’s secondary will be put to rest. After all, he has proven he can handle top-tier wideouts.

The Buccaneers will have a big decision to make on Davis fairly soon. He might not be ready for this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, but he should return to the starting lineup within the next three weeks.

