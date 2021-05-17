Bucs Announce They’ve Signed 4 Players After Minicamp

NFL minicamp isn’t just for rookies. Teams also host veterans looking for work, and in many cases, wind up signing them to the 90-man roster.

Take the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example. They wound up adding four vets who tried out this past weekend.

The Bucs announced the signings this afternoon, which included cornerback and special teams stalwart Antonio Hamilton, tight end Jerell Adams, safety Curtis Riley and running back Troymaine Pope.

Combined, the foursome has played in over 150 NFL regular season games over the last several seasons. Hamilton has seen action with the Raiders, Giants and Chiefs, while Adams has played for the Giants and Texans.

Pope has been a member of the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers, while Riley has suited up for the Titans, Cardinals, Vikings, Raiders and Giants.

We've signed four veterans who participated in our rookie minicamp.#GoBucshttps://t.co/pko9ovrH8Q — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 17, 2021

Now, all of these players have their work cut out for them just to make the Bucs’ 53-man roster after training camp. But each of them knows his way around the NFL, and it can’t hurt to at least bring that experience into the summer.

In our opinion, Hamilton because of his special teams prowess and maybe Riley likely have the best shot of sticking in Tampa Bay.