Buccaneers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed veteran tailback Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. With him out for at least the next three games, the defending champions have a need at running back.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have signed Kenjon Barner to their practice squad. He had a visit with the team earlier today.

Barner, 32, appeared in six games for the Buccaneers in 2020. Since he’s familiar with Bruce Arians’ scheme, it makes sense for the Buccaneers to add him to mix at this stage in the season.

With Gio Bernard dealing with MCL and hip injuries, the #Bucs are signing RB Kenjon Barner to their practice squad, source said. He visited today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2021

It’s unclear if Bernard will miss more than just three games. As of now, he’s nursing injuries to his MCL and hip.

Bernard’s absence could affect the Buccaneers’ passing game. He has 23 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The ground game for the Buccaneers, meanwhile, should be just fine. Leonard Fournette is having an excellent season, rushing for 778 yards and eight touchdowns on 171 carries.

Tampa Bay’s offense will be put to the test this Sunday when it faces New Orleans. It’ll be the second meeting this season between these two NFC South rivals.