Buccaneers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran NFL Quarterback

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sitting on the sideline.NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 02: A '21' sticker honoring the late Washington Redskins player Sean Taylor is seen on the helmets of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before playing the New Orleans Saints on December 2, 2007 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a veteran quarterback to their practice squad as the regular-season soon comes to a close.

The Bucs already have three quarterbacks on the depth chart. Tom Brady, of course, leads the way. Blaine Gabbert serves as the backup with Ryan Griffin at third-string.

In this year of uncertainty, no team can have too many quarterbacks. The Buccaneers are adding another, just in case.

Tampa Bay has signed veteran quarterback Drew Stanton to the Bucs’ practice squad, per NFL reporter Peter Schrager. Stanton’s worked with Bruce Arians before from their time together in Arizona. He should provide some valuable experience on the practice squad as the Bucs ready for the postseason.

The Buccaneers have yet to clinch a playoff spot. Tampa Bay is currently 9-5, good for the No. 6 seed in the NFC Playoff picture.

Tom Brady and the Bucs should just have to win one more game to get in. This Sunday provides a good opportunity to do so.

Brady will be playing in his 300th NFL game this Sunday when the Bucs take on the Detroit Lions. There’s no doubt No. 12 wants to walk away with a win, given both the individual and team circumstances.

Tampa Bay knows what’s at stake these next two weeks. There’s no doubt Brady will be ready to take on the Lions.

Drew Stanton, meanwhile, reunites with Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.