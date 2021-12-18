The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be a bit shorthanded at wide receiver this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. On Saturday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Breshad Perriman has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“Bucs’ WR Breshad Perriman is being placed on reserve Covid today and is out for Sunday night’s game vs. Saints, per source. No other Bucs players were deemed close contacts, per source,” Schefter said.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, no one on the team was considered a close contact. That means Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and the rest of the receiving corps should be good to go this Sunday.

Perriman won’t be the only wideout out this weekend against the Saints. Antonio Brown is still serving a suspension for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Although he hasn’t made a huge impact for the Buccaneers this season, Perriman made the game-winning play for them last Sunday.

Perriman had a 58-yard touchdown in overtime to lead the Buccaneers to a victory over the Bills. He wasn’t the No. 1 option on the play, but Tom Brady is no stranger to going through his reads.

“It was basically a mesh route,” Perriman told reporters, via All Bucs. “It was crazy how it worked. I was supposed to be picking for Mike [Evans], but I went underneath and Mike went over the top and basically picked for me. Tom [Brady] threw an amazing ball and the rest was history.”

Perriman could potentially return to the Buccaneers’ lineup for next weekend’s game against the Panthers.