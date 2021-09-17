The Spun

Buccaneers Add Top Defensive Player To Injury Report

A closeup of two Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets.TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ secondary might be a bit thin at cornerback this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Last week, the Buccaneers lost cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to a gruesome-looking elbow injury. He won’t need surgery on his dislocated elbow, but he’ll have to rest for an extended period of time before he can return to the field.

Unfortunately for head coach Bruce Arians, it turns out Murphy-Bunting isn’t the only cornerback on the Buccaneers who’s dealing with an injury early in the season. On Friday, the team added top cornerback Carlton Davis to its final injury report.

Davis is dealing with a hamstring injury and is now listed as questionable to play in Week 2.

If the Buccaneers don’t have Davis at their disposal this weekend, Ross Cockrell and Jamel Dean will have to start at cornerback.

Cockrell and Dean are more than capable of making plays for the Buccaneers this weekend. They have experience in Todd Bowles’ scheme and know what he wants out of his cornerbacks.

Tampa Bay’s defense is undoubtedly better when Davis is on the field, so his availability for Sunday’s game will be worth monitoring. On the other hand, the defending champions have enough firepower in their front seven to overcome the loss of Davis for one game.

[Jenna Laine]

