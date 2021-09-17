The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ secondary might be a bit thin at cornerback this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Last week, the Buccaneers lost cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to a gruesome-looking elbow injury. He won’t need surgery on his dislocated elbow, but he’ll have to rest for an extended period of time before he can return to the field.

Unfortunately for head coach Bruce Arians, it turns out Murphy-Bunting isn’t the only cornerback on the Buccaneers who’s dealing with an injury early in the season. On Friday, the team added top cornerback Carlton Davis to its final injury report.

Davis is dealing with a hamstring injury and is now listed as questionable to play in Week 2.

New addition to the Bucs' injury report today: Top cornerback Carlton Davis has a hamstring injury and is now questionable to play against the Falcons. They're already without starter Sean Murphy-Bunting. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 17, 2021

If the Buccaneers don’t have Davis at their disposal this weekend, Ross Cockrell and Jamel Dean will have to start at cornerback.

Cockrell and Dean are more than capable of making plays for the Buccaneers this weekend. They have experience in Todd Bowles’ scheme and know what he wants out of his cornerbacks.

Tampa Bay’s defense is undoubtedly better when Davis is on the field, so his availability for Sunday’s game will be worth monitoring. On the other hand, the defending champions have enough firepower in their front seven to overcome the loss of Davis for one game.

[Jenna Laine]