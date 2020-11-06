Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Offers Injury Update On WR Chris Godwin

The 2020 NFL season hasn’t been kind to Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

The fourth-year Tampa Bay player most recently fractured his right index finger, sidelining him from last Monday’s game against the Giants. Godwin has played in just four of the Bucs eight games this season.

Finally, at least for now, it looks like the 24-year-old will be back in action this weekend.

When addressing the media on Friday, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians spoke positively of Godwin’s progress, saying that he’s optimistic about the receiver’s return this weekend.

“We know what he brings,” Arians said according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman. “We’ll see how sore (his finger) is tomorrow. He caught the ball fine. … I would anticipate him probably playing.”

Godwin underwent surgery to repair his fractured index finger and it seems the recovery has gone according to plan.

Auman did confirm that Godwin has been cleared to play on Sunday.

For Tom Brady and Arians, having Godwin back is a definite positive.

In 2019, he made the Pro Bowl after a breakout season with former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston. Godwin totaled 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns last year. The impressive season only further excited Buccaneers fans when the team signed Brady in the offseason. Even in a shortened 2020, Godwin has 25 catches, 279 yards and two touchdowns.

But the 24-year-old won’t be coming back to the same Tampa Bay receiving corps. The Buccaneers recently signed slot wide receiver Antonio Brown, who served the last game of his suspension on Monday. The veteran wideout figures to challenge Godwin for snaps, but could ultimately just add to an already talented position group.

Either way, Brady and the Bucs are more loaded with talent than ever.

Tampa Bay plays New Orleans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.