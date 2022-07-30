Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Says 1 WR "Standing Out" At Training Camp

TAMPA, FL - JUL 27: Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles smiles as he listens to some of his players during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 27, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is loaded with household names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.

And yet, it's Russell Gage who's stealing the show at training camp for the Buccaneers.

During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage has been standing out at training camp.

"The receivers are doing a good job," Bowles said, via NFL.com. "Gage has really been the one to stand out. I don't think we've covered him [on a route] yet. He's been doing a good job the past couple of days. Again, we're out of pads, but he's a guy that flashes and shows quickness and fluidity and everything else that I've seen the past two days."

Gage spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Buccaneers this offseason.

In 2021, Gage had 66 catches for 770 yards and four touchdowns.

If defenses are focused on stopping Evans and Godwin each Sunday, it could be Gage that ends up posting flashy numbers this fall.