The Buccaneers Have Reached An Agreement With Lavonte David

It has been a busy day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are making a commitment to keep key players. Linebacker Lavonte David is the latest to stick around.

David, who was set to enter free agency next week, is signing a two-year extension worth $25 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He is the second core piece the Bucs have locked in for 2021 today.

This morning, the team decided to franchise tag wide receiver Chris Godwin, as expected. The hope is to negotiate a long-time contract with the veteran pass catcher.

As for David, he’s back to anchor the Tampa Bay defense again. In 2020, his ninth pro season, David started all 16 games, recording 117 tackles, six passes defensed and 1.5 sacks.

The #Bucs are keeping one of their own: Tampa Bay has agreed to terms with star LB Lavonte David on a 2-year contract extension worth $25M, sources say. On the brink of free agency, David stays home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

With David and Godwin secured, there’s one more major player Tampa Bay can focus on: free agent pass rusher Shaquil Barrett.

The Bucs still want to bring Barrett back, though he likely won’t come cheap as he could command a major deal on the open market.

“Having tagged WR Chris Godwin, I’m told the Bucs have begun discussions in earnest on a long-term deal with Shaq Barrett, one of the stars of Super Bowl LV and a crucial edge-rusher in Todd Bowles’ defense,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tweeted on Tuesday. “Barrett won’t come cheap. But Tampa’s working on keeping him.”