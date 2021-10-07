Buccaneers Cornerback Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

An already-banged up Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary got some more bad news today regarding cornerback Carlton Davis.

Davis was placed on injured reserve after injuring his quad in Sunday night’s win over the New England Patriots. As a result, he’ll have to miss at least three games.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the estimation for Davis’ recovery is in the 4-to-6-week timeframe.

In four games this season, Davis has secured 15 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception.

With Davis going on IR, the Bucs are now down both of their Week 1 starting cornerbacks. Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered a dislocated elbow in the season opener against Dallas, and Tampa Bay is “not expecting him back in the lineup soon,” per the team website.

In addition to Davis and Murphy-Bunting being out, cornerback Jamel Dean is dealing with a knee issue and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is recovering from a concussion.