Buccaneers Could Get Major Boost Before Game vs. Rams

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts as confetti falls after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For the first time in a long time, the Buccaneers are starting to get healthy.

Greg Auman of The Athletic announced that defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, tight end Cameron Brate, and cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting are all back at practice.

The Buccaneers had an extended break since they played on Thursday night in Week 8. That time off clearly benefited Brate, Davis, Hicks and Murphy-Bunting.

Brate's return should help out Tampa Bay's passing attack. He has 13 receptions for 114 yards this season.

Davis and Murphy-Bunting, meanwhile, should help a defense that was exposed by the Ravens last Thursday.

Despite all the positive news coming in this Wednesday, the Buccaneers are still missing a few players due to injury.

Offensive guard Luke Goedeke, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and wide receiver Russell Gage are still missing from the practice field.

The Buccaneers will face the Rams this Sunday. They met in the NFC Divisional Round last postseason.