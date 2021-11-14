Buccaneers Elevate Notable Wide Receiver To Active Roster For Sunday’s Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another receiver to the team’s active roster.

On Saturday, the Bucs announced they would be elevating wideout Breshad Perriman and tight end Darren Fells from the practice squad.

Perriman figures to get some playing time on Sunday with Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski all out of the lineup.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Breshad Perriman and tight end Darren Fells to their practice squad on Wednesday and might even put them on the playing field this weekend,” the team announced via Buccaneers.com.

“With three of the team’s top pass-catchers either ruled out (Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski) or deemed questionable (Chris Godwin) for Sunday’s game at Washington, the Buccaneers gave themselves a couple more options by elevating Perriman and Fells from the practice squad on Saturday. Both are experienced veterans who have played in Bruce Arians’ offense before, so Arians believes they could contribute immediately despite their short time in Tampa, if needed.”

We've elevated WR Breshad Perriman and TE Darren Fells from the practice squad.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 13, 2021

Perriman, drafted in the first round back in 2015 by the Ravens, has bounced around the league a bit. However, the 27-year-old WR found his best footing with Tampa Bay in 2019.

In two seasons with Baltimore, he caught 43 passes for 576 yards and a few touchdowns. In his 2019 season with Tampa, Perriman grabbed 36 balls for a career-high 645 yards and six scores.

At a minimum, Bucs will have Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden and Breshad Perriman at receiver Sunday. To leave 53rd spot unfilled as they have, it might bode well for Chris Godwin being able to play. Arians doesn’t go with only four WRs often. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 13, 2021

Breshad and the Bucs are both hoping his Tampa Bay reboot can help the receiver recapture some of that magic from a couple seasons ago.

Earlier, it was reported that Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin could be back in the lineup for Sunday’s matchup against Washington.

The Buccaneers are hopeful that the team’s star-studded offensive attack can return to full strength soon. A favorable schedule could have “Tompa Bay” poised for another Super Bowl run.