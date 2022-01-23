Buccaneers Elevated Quarterback For Sunday’s Divisional Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-string quarterback Ryan Griffin won’t play in today’s playoff game, but it is still a big day for the veteran reserve.

Tampa Bay promoted Griffin from the practice squad for this afternoon’s contest. While he’s officially been made inactive–along with third-stringer Kyle Trask–Griffin will secure some extra pay for being on the 53-man roster today.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the Buccaneers made the move as a thank you to Griffin for his work behind the scenes.

The #Bucs did a cool thing, elevating QB Ryan Griffin from the practice squad for this game. He’s inactive, but a nice thanks for his work during the season (and increased pay, as well). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2022

Griffin, who made the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane in 2013, has been with the Bucs, either on the roster or practice squad, since 2015. However, he has only appeared in two regular season games, both in 2019.

It will be Tom Brady, as usual, leading the charge on offense for Tampa Bay this afternoon, with backup Blaine Gabbert waiting in the wings if needed.

The Bucs and Los Angeles Rams will kick off at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon on NBC. The winner will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.