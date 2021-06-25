Buccaneers Executive Teases Return Of Iconic Uniform

The NFL’s new ruling on helmets will allow teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to wear throwback uniforms in the coming years.

The NFL had previously allowed teams to wear just one helmet throughout the season. In doing so, the league prevented teams from exploring more uniform options, given the limitability the one-helmet rule presents.

The NFL has made a change to such a rule, though. The league announced earlier this week it will allow teams to have an alternate helmet. It’s expected most teams will use an alternate helmet to complete throwback uniforms. Include the Buccaneers in such a plan.

Tampa Bay COO Brian Ford told reporters this week the Bucs’ creamsicle uniforms will be making a comeback at some point.

“It’s very important to our fan base, as well as the Glazer family and our entire organization,” Ford said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “We love to kind of reminisce and play some ’70s and ’80s music and bring out the big pom-poms and the creamsicle. So it’s not a question of if, it’s just when, and we’ll definitely keep you posted.”

Those uniforms won’t be making an appearance until at least the 2023 season, though. Why? As pointed out by Pro Football Talk, the deadline has passed for teams to submit a uniform change for 2022.

“Here’s the one fact that most have overlooked: Although teams have until July 31 to adopt a second helmet for 2022, it’s too late to submit to the league a uniform change for 2022,” said Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Unfortunately, we won’t get to see the Buccaneers’ full creamsicle uniform until 2023. But at least it’s in the plans.