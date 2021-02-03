Buccaneers Get Promising News About WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was unable to suit up in the NFC Championship for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but we’d imagine he’s doing everything in his power to be ready for the Super Bowl.

Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks. However, the latest update on the All-Pro wideout is promising to say the least.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Brown will be limited for Wednesday’s practice session. This is a step in the right direction for Brown.

For the #Bucs, the expectation is that WR Antonio Brown (knee) will be limited, source said. Progress. https://t.co/ozo6gWFJlY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2021

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians provided a brief update on Brown earlier this week, saying “He’s getting close.”

Judging off the latest report from Rapoport, it sounds like Brown will have a legitimate shot to make it back in time for the Super Bowl. If that’s the case, he’ll get to square off with former teammate Le’Veon Bell.

In the event that Brown doesn’t play this Sunday, the Buccaneers will need Scotty Miller to step up as the third wideout on the depth chart. He had a 39-yard touchdown catch against the Packers in the NFC Championship that completely swung momentum in Tampa Bay’s favor.

Fortunately for Brown, he still has a few more days to get his knee right for the biggest game of his illustrious career.