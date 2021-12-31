Buccaneers Get Promising News On WR Mike Evans

After missing Week 16 due to a hamstring injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. While it’s unclear if his hamstring is back to full strength, Kevin O’Donnell of Fox13 has an update on the Pro Bowl wideout’s battle with COVID-19.

O’Donnell announced that Evans has been cleared to return to the Buccaneers’ facility. This makes sense considering he was caught doing some on-field work on Thursday afternoon.

Evans has not yet been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but that announcement could come in the near future.

“Bucs wide-receiver Mike Evans was cleared to return to the teams facilities,” O’Donnell wrote. “He’s symptom free, but has not been taken off the reserve/Covid-19 list yet. Evans worked with a trainer after practice and looked to run at 80-90% speed. We’ll see if he’s cleared for Sunday.”

With Chris Godwin out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the Buccaneers need Evans healthy for their playoff run.

Evans is having yet another solid year in Tampa Bay, hauling in 64 passes for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns. If he’s unable to reach 1,000 yards receiving, it’ll be the first time he misses that mark in his NFL career.

The Buccaneers should have an update on Evans’ status for Week 17 following Friday’s practice session.