Buccaneers Get Promising News On RB Leonard Fournette

It’s been a month since Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Leonard Fournette played in an NFL game. But that streak could be ending soon following the latest news about him.

Appearing on Good Morning Football this morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Fournette returned to practice on Thursday and was limited. It was Fournette’s most extensive time on the practice field since injuring his hamstring a month ago.

Fournette left the Bucs’ 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints after nine carries for 34 yards. He missed the final three weeks of the season and their Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

We’ll find out later today just how likely it is that we’ll see Fournette against the Rams this weekend. But the former No. 4 overall will be a welcome addition to the Bucs’ backfield against a Rams team that specializes in stopping the run.

From @GMFB: The #Bucs got RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) back at practice, while #49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa (concussion) was a full participant. pic.twitter.com/374y59xNIH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

Even if Leonard Fournette isn’t good to go in Sunday’s game against the Rams, his return to practice bodes well for the rest of the playoffs should his Bucs advance.

During the Bucs’ Super Bowl run last year, Fournette proved invaluable to the team on offense. In four playoff games he had 448 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came in Super Bowl LV.

Suffice it to say, the Buccaneers would probably like to have Fournette back. Preferably at 100-percent.

Will we see Leonard Fournette take the field this Sunday?