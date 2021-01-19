Buccaneers Get Promising News On WR Antonio Brown

The only downside to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night was that Antonio Brown suffered a knee injury in the first half. However, the latest update on the All-Pro wideout is encouraging.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Brown did not suffer a serious injury against the Saints. He’s considered day-to-day leading up to the NFC Championship.

Brown had just one catch for 10 yards in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Filling in for him in the second half was Scotty Miller, who had a huge 29-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Even in the event that Brown can’t suit up against Green Bay this weekend, Tampa Bay has plenty of options for Tom Brady to throw to.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown, who injured his knee and underwent an MRI following the game, did not suffer a serious injury, sources say. He’s considered day-to-day in preparation for the NFC Title Game vs the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2021

Of course, the Buccaneers would prefer to be at full strength for the NFC Championship. That being said, Bruce Arians’ roster is very deep at wide receiver.

We all know what Mike Evans and Chris Godwin bring to the table, but Tampa Bay also has solid role players in Cameron Brate and Tyler Johnson. They played key roles in the team’s upset win on Sunday night over New Orleans.

An update on Brown’s status should be available later this week. The first practice session for the Buccaneers is this Wednesday afternoon.